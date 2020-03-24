Blue Planet raises $25 million from Nomura

Singapore-headquartered Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte Ltd (Blue Planet) has raised $25 million from Asian global investment bank Nomura.

“The investment by Nomura will help Blue Planet expand our products and services, and provide circular economy solutions for sustainable waste management,” said Blue Planet co-founder Madhujeet Chimni.

“Together, we aim to deliver our vision of ‘zero waste to landfill’, which is a long-term ambition to eliminate waste from business activities, downstream consumption, and waste handling processes. For us, this means developing capabilities to process all the waste produced through reusing, upcycling, recycling or energy recovery. This will help Asia’s rapidly developing countries to achieve long-term sustainable growth,” Chimni added.

By the end of 2030, Asia is predicted to account for half of the world’s middle-class consumption. Waste generation rates are set to soar along with this increase in demand for resources.