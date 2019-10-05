BMW ad blitz attempts to hard-sell to millennials

Inside Le Locle’s watch factories
A tour of the Ulysse Nardin manufacture factory highlights age-old techniques of enamelling perfected by ...
Auto-averse millennials need to know what they are missing out on, so goes an ad campaign by luxury car major BMW India.
Touting ‘440 thrilling rides, 1,517 moments of adrenalin rush, some 1,800 escapades and around 4,028 moments of absolute joy’, BMW India’s new ad campaign urges the young to breathe new life into their humdrum lives and live in the lap of luxury.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently blamed the millennials for the slump in car sales. The tongue-in-cheek advertisement by the car company prompts the millennials to shed their aversion to owning cars and step up and partake of the 360-degree comfort that could be theirs for the asking.
BMW's new campaign also publicises its 360-degree auto financing plans.
Created by Ogilvy, the campaign has a very simple message: there are some things in life that you can best enjoy only when young, and owing a BMW is right at the top of that list.
To bring alive the campaign, Ogilvy created a series of films – on the 6GT, X1, X3, X4 – that showcase the numerous things youngsters miss out on as they delay the prospect of buying a BMW, including the superior rides and the adrenalin rush.
Pitching its auto financing plans, the car company then unveils the BMW 360-degree plan, that makes purchasing and maintaining a BMW equally easy. The advertisement charts out the low monthly payment plan, assured buyback after four years and four-year complimentary maintenance as part of its 360-degree scheme.
Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North), said, “Sheer driving pleasure has always been for those who are young at heart. With the BMW 360-degree plan, a BMW becomes more accessible.”
Pallavi Singh, Director Marketing, BMW India, said BMW is a brand that is built on performance and driven by passion. “Our campaign encourages people to experience joy now while reinforcing the belief that being young and bold is merely a mindset.”
