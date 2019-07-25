BMW drives in X7 model in India priced at ₹99 lakh

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched its flagship sports activity vehicle X7 in India priced at ₹98.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also introduced the all new version of its 7 Series sedan with petrol and diesel engines priced in the range of ₹1.22-1.34 crore.
Besides, the company has introduced a plug-in-hybrid variant of the 7 Series sedan priced at ₹1.65 crore (petrol) and ₹2.42 crore (diesel). BMW India said it will locally produce diesel variant of X7 from its Chennai plant while importing the petrol version as a completely built-up unit (CBU).
Both petrol and diesel versions of the model are priced at ₹98.9 lakh each. “The first ever X7 opens up a brand new dimension in luxurious driving pleasure and is designed to elevate every moment of the journey,” BMW Group India President Hans-Christian Baertels told reporters here.
The new model is the largest sports activity vehicle ever built by BMW. The petrol variant produces 340 horsepower (hp) and accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.1 seconds. The diesel version produces 265 hp and accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just seven seconds.
The height of X7 could be increased or decreased by air suspension. Other features include five zone automatic air conditioning. Baertels said the 7 Series sedan is also being introduced as a plug-in hybrid variant in India for the first time “symbolising BMW’s pioneering lead in future mobility”.
