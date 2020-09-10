BMW Motorrad announces EMI scheme for G310 R, G310 GS

Merc’s flagship saloon is reborn with more ‘chips’ on its shoulder
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Thursday announced a staggered payment scheme for its two BSVI-compliant motorcycles, G310 R and G310 GS.
These premium segment bikes, which are expected to launch during forthcoming festival season, can be availed on equated monthly instalments (EMI) starting at Rs 4,500, BMW Motorrad India said in a release.
The company has already commenced the pre-launch bookings for G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles from September 1.
“BMW India Financial Services has designed customised and flexible financial solutions. The new BMW G310 R and BMW G310 GS can now be pre-booked at an irresistible offer. Customers will be able to own their new bikes at EMIs starting at just Rs 4,500 per month,” the company said in the release.
Since the prices of the bikes have not yet been announced, the EMI amount is based on calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan, as per the company.
Customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate, it added.
The BS-IV models of G310 R and G310 GS were priced at Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh, respectively.
The BMW G310 R and the BMW G310 GS are the volume drivers for BMW Motorrad in India with a share of over 85 per cent in yearly sales.
BMW Motorrad has an authorised dealership network across cities including Delhi, Mumbai , Pune and Chennai.
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The Malayalam author’s impressions of the Capital are a far cry from the visuals presented in the glossy pages ...
The title of Pankaj Mishra’s new book refers to Western intellectuals who assumed that their societies were ...
Foot-stomping masterpieces are often misrepresented, especially during election season
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...