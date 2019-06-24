Boeing, HAL celebrate delivery of 150th gun bay door for F/A-18 Super Hornet

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) celebrated a milestone with Boeing, with the delivery of the 150th gun bay door for the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

The Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet is a twin-engine supersonic all weather, carrier-capable multi-role combat jet delivering cutting-edge, next-generation multi-role strike fighter capability.

HAL has been Boeing’s supplier in India for over 25 years. Boeing awarded HAL the contract to manufacture the gun bay doors for the Super Hornet in 2007.

“ This delivery of the 150th gun bay door for the Super Hornet demonstrates that Indian suppliers are an integral part of Boeing’s global supply chain. Our investments in India are robust and ongoing, spanning technology, hi-tech innovation, production capacity, establishing a supply chain network, and developing skilling centres for aerospace manufacturing in India,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

“HAL is committed to strengthening aerospace manufacturing in India. This delivery is not just an important milestone for HAL, but also for Boeing and the Indian industry,” said R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Boeing has offered to build a 21st century aerospace ecosystem in India for manufacturing the F/A-18 Super Hornet with Indian partners, HAL and Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS).

Its sourcing from India, currently, stands at $1 billion with over 160 existing industrial partners.