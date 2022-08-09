hamburger

Boom Motors opens first dealership in Kerala

BL Thiruvananthapuram Bureau | Thiruvananthapuram, August 9 | Updated on: Aug 09, 2022
V Sivankutty, Kerala Minister for Education and Labour, inaugurated Coimbatore-based two-wheeler EV manufacturer Boom Motors’s first dealership in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Pre-booking for Corbett brand starts

Coimbatore-based EV company, Boom Motors has opened its first electric two-wheeler showroom in Kerala at Pulayanarkotta on the Ulloor-Akkulam road in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. A company spokesperson said pre-booking for Corbett, Boom Motors’ first vehicle, has started. V Sivankutty, Kerala Minister of Education and Labor, inaugurated the showroom here in the presence of Kadakampally Surendran, Member of Legislative Assembly, Kazhakoottam, and Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO and Co-Founder, Boom Motors.

The spokesperson said the first Kerala dealership in Thiruvananthapuram has been launched in collaboration with Sustainable Mobility Solutions. “We have received a good number of bookings from Thiruvananthapuram already and are happy to be able to deliver to customers here. The Corbett bike is strong, reliable, and smart, and we are giving a seven-year warranty on chassis and five years on the battery,” she added. The vehicle is available for a test drive at the dealership. The company is giving a pre-booking offer of a discount of ₹2,000 and free home electrical inspection for the first 20 customers who make a booking at the dealership in the next month.

Published on August 09, 2022
