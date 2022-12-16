Borzo (erstwhile WeFast), a leading intra-city courier delivery service, announced that it will strengthen its delivery service in Western India with a strong focus on Pune. Borzo will serve across Pune and will focus on SMEs, D2C, and e-commerce brands in the Pune market. It will increase marketing spending in Pune and integrate its technology, API and delivery partner network at a larger scale to channelize B2B and B2C deliveries.

Borzo is planning to service all pin codes in Pune with a delivery fleet of more than 2,000 riders and aims to increase the delivery partner network in Pune by 3x in 2023. The company intends Pune to become one of its biggest city markets in Maharashtra after Mumbai, and expects the city to contribute 10 per cent to revenue in its first year of full-scale operations.

The demand for affordable and same-day delivery services is growing day by day with customers increasingly opting for online buying across services like grocery and food, fashion, home décor products, electronic goods and essential items, such as medicines. But there are not enough effective delivery options available for customers, and Borzo is bridging the last-mile gap in this particular space.

A focus on Pune

Increased focus on Pune is a part of a long-term expansion strategy of Borzo to integrate city markets in various States and UTs which comes at the back of Borzo’s phenomenal growth in India.

“We have been serving Pune for a few years at a moderate level. Now, we see immense potential in Pune and hence we will ramp up our investments to grow exponentially in Pune which paves the way for us to expand further in Maharashtra. We are targeting and expanding in high potential including upcoming metros, Tier II and Tier III cities. Beginning Q3 FY22-23, Borzo will target Pune’s B2B and B2C markets by increasing marketing spends, onboarding delivery partners, API integrations and Tech support. We expect that our strong focus in Pune in the next four quarters will contribute 10 per cent to Borzo’s India growth” said Eugene Panfilov, General Manager, Borzo, India.

Borzo services are also available in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Goa, Bhopal, Jaipur, Indore and Chandigarh. It serves all pin codes in these cities. The company also caters to businesses in distant locations around Mumbai, such as Kalyan, or Vasai-Virar, and, in Delhi, it serves satellite cities with booming economies, such as Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

