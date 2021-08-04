Boston Living to develop co-living spaces

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Boston Living, an incubation venture of INCOR Group, has signed up with GMR Hyderabad AeroCity to develop co-living and serviced residences for young professionals.
The ₹250-crore ‘The Landing by Boston Living’ project will come up in GMR Hyderabad AeroCity on leased land, with 0.5 million sq ft of developed space and 1,500 beds.
Aditya Surneni, Director-COO, Boston Living, and Aman Kapoor, CEO, Airport Land Development, GMR Group, inked the agreement.
Surneni in a statement said, “We expect to complete the first phase of this project during the third quarter of FY 2022-23, and we are also happy to associate with AssetMonk, the fintech platform, as our asset managers for this highly coveted property.”
Boston Living at GMR AeroCity Hyderabad will have serviced residences and provide a vibrant community living in a safe and secure environment to its residents.
Boston Living, an incubation venture of INCOR Group runs a co-living facility of 500 beds at Kondapur, Hyderabad.
GMR AeroCity Hyderabad, spread across 1,500 acres, is planned to be a metropolis housing multiple assets classes such as offices, retail, hospitality, schools, hospitals, co-living and serviced residences, multi-product SEZ and logistics.
GMR Business Park, the office district is spread across four towers being developed in phases, with Tower 1 fully occupied and Tower 2 ready for occupancy.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...