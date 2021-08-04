Boston Living to develop co-living spaces

Boston Living, an incubation venture of INCOR Group, has signed up with GMR Hyderabad AeroCity to develop co-living and serviced residences for young professionals.

The ₹250-crore ‘The Landing by Boston Living’ project will come up in GMR Hyderabad AeroCity on leased land, with 0.5 million sq ft of developed space and 1,500 beds.

Aditya Surneni, Director-COO, Boston Living, and Aman Kapoor, CEO, Airport Land Development, GMR Group, inked the agreement.

Surneni in a statement said, “We expect to complete the first phase of this project during the third quarter of FY 2022-23, and we are also happy to associate with AssetMonk, the fintech platform, as our asset managers for this highly coveted property.”

Boston Living at GMR AeroCity Hyderabad will have serviced residences and provide a vibrant community living in a safe and secure environment to its residents.

Boston Living, an incubation venture of INCOR Group runs a co-living facility of 500 beds at Kondapur, Hyderabad.

GMR AeroCity Hyderabad, spread across 1,500 acres, is planned to be a metropolis housing multiple assets classes such as offices, retail, hospitality, schools, hospitals, co-living and serviced residences, multi-product SEZ and logistics.

GMR Business Park, the office district is spread across four towers being developed in phases, with Tower 1 fully occupied and Tower 2 ready for occupancy.