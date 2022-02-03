Bounce records over 10 lakh battery swaps

Mobility start-up Bounce has registered more than 10 lakh battery swaps on its energy infrastructure network, Bounce Infinity.

The Infinity swapping stations work on similar principles to a fuel station. They will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can swap with their near-empty batteries in a few minutes. With this infrastructure in place, customers wouldn’t have to wait for the scooter to charge, be anxious about the range or remember to charge it.

Bounce is amplifying its battery-swapping network in line with its recently launched consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity E1. The scooter, which was unveiled in December, comes with ‘battery as a service’ option. This pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40 per cent, compared to conventional scooters. The Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with a battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office.

‘Diverse advantage for consumers’

Vivekananda Hallakere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, “With the recent Budget announcement on bringing out a robust battery swapping policy, this is a vindication of the path that we have pioneered for Bounce Infinity. Government and policymakers have recognised battery swapping and battery-as-a-service (BaaS) as the most effective solution to accelerate EV adoption in India by addressing range anxiety. Bounce Infinity has pioneered and revolutionised the battery swapping scenario and efficiently created India’s largest swappable battery infrastructure.

“Our distributed network approach has diverse advantages for consumers, ranging from cost-effective viability to the proximity of accessing fully charged batteries every time. Pragmatic aspects of setting up charging infrastructure, for instance, in space-constrained urban areas, can enable affordable and clean mobility at scale.”

Bounce has recently partnered with brands such as Nobroker, Park+, Readyassist, Kitchens@, HelloWorld, Goodbox, etc to set up infrastructure to support 10 lakh+ scooters in the next 12-24 months. This smart framework will be available at locations as diverse as residential complexes, petrol bunks, restaurants, cafes, co-living spaces, corporate offices, kirana stores, etc. Bounce is also leveraging its battery swapping expertise to other OEM players to support interoperability for faster adoption of EV mobility.

Bounce is backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, B Capital, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm, Chirate, Omidyar Network, Maverick Capital etc; and has raised over $220 million.