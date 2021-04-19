BPCL-Kochi Refinery starts supply of medical oxygen to govt hospitals

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) along with its business partner Air Products has commenced the supply of medical oxygen from BPCL Kochi Refinery in view of shortage of the same for critical patients of Covid-19.

The company will be supplying around 1.5 tonnes per day of oxygen to Government Hospitals in Ernakulam District from this facility.

The truck carrying the first parcel of Liquid Oxygen was flagged off by S Suhas, District Collector on Monday.

Last year, the company had supplied 46 tonnes of medical oxygen when the average daily cases had risen in October-November 2020. The build-own-operate unit of Kochi Refinery has a provision to produce and store liquid oxygen of 99.7 per cent purity. Currently, the company has around 20 tonnes of storage of oxygen from which the government hospitals will be supplied. This supply will be free of cost to government hospitals.

With average daily cases of Covid-19 rising again since last one month, the demand for oxygen has significantly risen. In fact, in most parts of the country, the cases are hitting new peak, thereby disrupting the demand-supply scenario for medical oxygen.