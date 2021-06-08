BPCL sets up superabsorbent polymer technology plant in Kochi

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is setting up a Superabsorbent Polymer technology (SAP) demonstration plant of 200 tonne per annum at Kochi Refinery. Using the in-house acrylic acid as feedstock, SAP Technology is used in various hygiene products such as diapers and other incontinence products.

The demonstration project will be followed by setting up a commercial plant of 50,000 tonne per annum capacity, thereby saving foreign exchange worth ₹1,000 crore to make India #AtmaNirbhar in this niche and fast-growing segment, the company said in a statement.

P. Ravitej, Executive Director, Refineries, BPCL said the SAP process development is a pioneering initiative of the company’s R&D towards independence in technology development and value addition to acrylic acid produced from the first world scale acrylic acid unit installed in India by BPCL”.

The company continues to focus on an unending path of innovation and research to minimize costs and maximize returns with optimum utilization of resources. Mastering the chemistry of #SuperAbsorbentPolymer is a step ahead in this direction, the statement added.