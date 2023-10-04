With the ICC World Cup set to kickstart from Thursday, companies across sectors are gearing up to ride on the cricket fervour. Multiplexes, restaurants and food aggregators will bank on the marquee sporting event for a surge in sales.

Sources said PVR Inox is in talks with ICC to screen select World Cup matches at its multiplexes. The leading multiplex player is likely to live-screen India matches, semi-finals and finals. The company’s management had earlier indicated that it was in the process of signing a contract to screen the matches.

Restaurants and food aggregators are gearing up for higher volume of orders. “As the World Cup excitement builds, we recognise the inseparable connection between food and entertainment. Our teams will be diligently managing peak-time orders with our delivery partners. Match Day Mania will be in full swing, offering exclusive restaurant partnerships as fans enjoy the sport. Through Dineout, we will help consumers discover restaurants screening live matches. We will keep introducing exciting ways to engage with our users,” said Sidharth Bhakoo, VP, National Business Head, Swiggy.

A senior executive at a leading QSR chain said the company will be running various consumer activations including contests to offer merchandise and match tickets to fans.

Disney Star’s deals

Meanwhile, Disney Star on Wednesday said it has inked sponsorship deals with 26 brands across TV and digital. These brands include PhonePe, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dream11, Hindustan Unilever, Coca-Cola, Havells, IndusInd Bank, Pernod India and Booking.com. Peter England, Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water, Mondelez, Emirates, Diageo, Jindal Panther and MRF Tyres have also picked up key sponsorship slots. Brands including LendingKart, BPCL, Herbalife, Haier Appliances, AMFI, Google Pay, Polycab, Amul, VIDA by Hero MotoCcorp and Amazon have also come onboard as sponsors for the World Cup.

In a statement, Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star, said, “The ICC World Cup 2023 promises to be an unparalleled cricketing spectacle from a viewers’ interest and advertisers’ participation. We are delighted to have these esteemed brands using this opportunity to get maximum impact and drive growth for their brands or businesses. Disney Star is all set to provide an unmatched cricketing extravaganza with its programming and create a viewing experience for audiences across television and digital platforms.”

Innovative strategies

Brands are also focusing on innovative marketing strategies to leverage on the World Cup. Coca-Cola India has tied up with Disney+ Hotstar to launch ‘Thums Up Fan Pulse’, to foster discussions , enabling fans to engage with experts and pose questions. Mahindra & Mahindra said ‘Click to Book Test Drive’ feature will be prominently showcased during the World Cup broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar.

India will be the sole host country for the World Cup that will be held over the next 45 days featuring 48 matches across 10 venues in the country.