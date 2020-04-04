Bright Star Investments’ Damani donates ₹100 crore towards PM Cares Fund

DMart's owner, Radhakishan Damani has joined the long list of industry players who have come forward to support the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Through his Group company, Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd , Damani has donated ₹100 crore towards the PM Cares Fund and an additional ₹55 crore to various state relief funds.

“India is witnessing unprecedented times following the spread of Covid-19. We are fully supportive of the swift actions taken by the Central, State and local government bodies of India to protect the public. Each of us also needs to do our best to protect our communities and fellow countrymen."

In this regard, “our Promoter, Radhakishan Damani through his group company Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd donated ₹100 crore towards the PM CARES Fund and a further ₹55 crore to various state relief funds."

Damani has donated ₹10 crore each to Maharashtra and Gujarat state governments relief funds . He has also donated ₹5 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Punjab funds respectively. Followed by a contribution of ₹2.5 crore to Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Avenue Supermarts-owned DMart is an 18-year-old company multi-story hypermarket chain. It is present in 206 locations across India.