Brightcom Group appoints former Tata group executive as independent director

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2021

Chakraborty is renowned for conceptualising, developing and executing new business lines, the company said   -  istock.com/metamorworks

Nilendu Chakraborty has a vast experience of over two decades in the corporate finance

Former Tata group executive Nilendu Chakraborty has been appointed as an independent director of Brightcom Group.

Chakraborty has a vast experience of over two decades in the corporate finance and controls, especially in a leadership role of overseeing 1,000+ employees in multi-geography, multi-industry enterprises.

“Chakraborty is renowned for conceptualising, developing and executing new business lines. He is a natural with contract negotiations and building excellent client relationships in the ecosystem,” the company said in a stock exchange disclosure.

Commenting on his association with Brightcom Group, Chakraborty said, “I am looking forward to being on the Board of Brightcom Group. I like the diversity in the backgrounds of the various board members, which will help bring a 360-degree perspective to the decisions taken.”

Published on December 10, 2021

