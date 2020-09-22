BSH Home Appliances sees strong demand for dishwashers and front-load washing machines

Covid churn
As consumers increasingly seek convenience while they stay and work from home due to the pandemic, high demand for dishwashers and front-loading washing machines helped BSH Home Appliances register over 40 per cent growth in sales in August.
Consumer durables players begin gearing up for the festival season from August kick-starting their special offers with Onam and demand trends in the month help them gauge consumer sentiment for the overall festival season.
Talking about recent demand trends, Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances, said, “Despite the pandemic, we had the biggest August, in 10 years, beating even the last year Diwali sales. We registered 40 per cent plus growth in terms of value. We are positioned in the premium segment and this segment has been relatively insulated from the economic impact of the pandemic.”
“We were also helped by our clear strategy for our range of dishwashers, a segment which has seen uptick in demand due to the pandemic. Products such as the front-loading washing machines and kitchen appliances such as mixer grinders are also witnessing strong traction. We also added new partners in August,” he added. The company expects to continue to see this strong growth momentum in the upcoming festival season.
Meanwhile, the company said it is launching the Direct2Customer model in the country to sell its new range of premium kitchen products comprising ventilation, surface, cavity, dish care, refrigeration, coffee makers, induction hobs, warmer drawers and Teppanyaki grills among others. While this products range under the brand Bosch will be sold through a network of kitchen dealers, the delivery, tracking and installation services will be directly managed by the company.
“We have seen success with the D2C model in markets such as Spain, Australia and New Zealand and we are now bringing it to India. Our highly-skilled staff will manage the installation and delivery process using specialised vehicles,” Bahl added.
BSH Home Appliances also plans to set up experience centres in India to sell its premium products range. “We are in the process of setting up our first experience centre in Mumbai under the brand UnserHaus. This is expected to open by October. We also plan to set up such experience centres in Chandigarh, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad in the coming years,” Bahl added.
