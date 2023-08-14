With a view to promoting a green way of living and the use of electric vehicles, communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company Tanla Platforms has announced a subsidy of 20 per cent of the total cost of an EV.

“They will get a financial assistance of 20 per cent of the total cost of the vehicle or ₹10 lakh, whichever is lower,” D Uday Reddy, Founder-Chief Executive Officer of Tanla Platforms has said.

“The Electric Car Purchase Assistance Policy is one of the key measures that we have launched to achieve Net Carbon Neutral status by 2025,” he said.

The company has 661 full-time employees at the end of the financial year 2022-23.

Releasing the company’s sustainability report, which is built around ‘RRR’ (Reduce, Review, Restore), he said the company aimed at reducing emissions and consumption; reviewing consumption patterns; and restore ecological balance.

“Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond the platforms we build – we have embedded sustainability practices in everything we do as a company,” he said.

He said the company has also decided to use only electric vehicles for business travel.

“In September 2021, we banned to use the use of single-use plastic. As a result, we could stop using as many as 31,000 single-use plastic bottles in one year. In January 2023, we stopped using paper cups and plates, replacing them with glass, ceramic, and steel cutlery,” he said.

The company claimed that its emissions declined by 37 per cent in the financial year 2022-23 compared to the base year of 2019-20.