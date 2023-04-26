Tanla Platforms, a CPaaS (Communication Platform-as-a-Service) solutions company, has reported a decline of 14.44 per cent in net profit. It reported a net profit of ₹120.3 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, as against ₹140.60 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

The revenue for the quarter declined by 2 per cent to ₹833.5 crore as against ₹853.5 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

The board of directors, which met on Wednesday, recommended a final dividend of ₹4 on an equity share with a face value of ₹1 each.

For the full year 2022-23, the company’s net profit declined by 17 per cent at ₹447.6 crore as against ₹539.2 crore. It reported a revenue of ₹3,354.3 crore in the year as against ₹3,206 crore, the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange.

