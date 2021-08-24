BYD India to launch electric MPV for B2B segment

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
BYD India, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed EV maker BYD, plans to launch electric MPV for the B2B segment in India soon.
This is a strategic decision taken by the company given the need and rising demand for EVs in this important area. The decision to enter the B2B segment is also in line with BYD’s electrification transport solutions goal, which is to bring about a cleaner global environment and assist India to achieve its ESG goals.
BYD India has been involved in various fields of industries, ranging from electronics manufacturing and the assembling of electric buses and power batteries. In the future, BYD India will continue to expand, for instance, to develop the fields of battery, energy storage, as well as electric passenger vehicles.
Ketsu Zhang, Executive Director, BYD India, in a statement said, “BYD India’s ambition has always been to be a part of ‘India’s Electric Revolution’ and offer pure electric solutions. We are eager to bring our advanced green technology to assist Indian businesses to achieve their EV goals. We have received tremendous response for our electric buses as well as forklifts, especially from the Indian public and B2B sector. Seeing this, we have decided to introduce more electric commercial vehicles to B2B segment starting Q4, 2021. Moving forward, we would love to be a part of every Indian consumer’s journey into electric vehicles, the plans for which are still in the pipeline stage.”
Recently, the Schenzhen-based company celebrated eight years of successful EV business operations in India. BYD electric buses are being operated in over 10 cities in India, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kerala, and even the route from Manali to Rohtang Pass, which makes BYD’s electric bus hit a new record by climbing high up to 3,980 m in the Himalayas after overcoming challenging road and temperature conditions.
With a mileage of over 24 million km in India, the BYD electric buses have helped reduce carbon emissions of 25,000 tonnes or equivalent to planting over 2 million trees, according to BYD.
