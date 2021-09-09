BYJU’s to accelerate IPO plans as India tech booms

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India’s most valuable start-up, the online education provider BYJU’s, is in talks to raise between $400 million to $600 million and then accelerate plans for an initial public offering next year, sources people familiar with the matter say.
The Bangalore-headquartered company could close pre-IPO fundraising in a few weeks at a valuation of about $21 billion, said one of the sources, asking not to be named because the details are private. The fundraising is likely to be split roughly evenly between equity and debt.
BYJU’s, led by former teacher Byju Raveendran, is then aiming to file its initial IPO documents as early as the second quarter of next year, soon after the close of its financial year in March, two of the sources said. It had previously looked at a timeline of 12 to 24 months. The start-up and its bankers are discussing a valuation of $40 billion to $50 billion, although the final determination will depend on financial results and investor demand, sources said.
Among the banks in the talks are Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., one of the sources said. The same banks are involved in the current fundraising.
BYJU’s, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Citi declined to comment. Investment bankers have also pitched alternatives such as an IPO in the US or a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, but those options are less likely than a listing in India, two of the sources said.
India’s technology sector has soared this year, with IPO fundraisings on track to reach record levels. Venture capital firms have also stepped up their investments in the country, driven in part by a Communist Party crackdown in China that has made that market less hospitable.
BYJU’s was valued at $16.5 billion after raising about $150 million from UBS Group AG, Bloomberg News reported in April. That puts it just ahead of the second-most valuable start-up in the country, digital payments provider Paytm, according to the market research firm CB Insights. Paytm has, meanwhile, filed its initial document for what could be India’s largest IPO to date at $2.2 billion.
BYJU’s has the potential to become a global leader in education technology, especially because Beijing’s recent reforms put severe restrictions on similar start-ups in China, one source said. That has drawn high levels of investor interest and suggests the new target valuation of $21 billion is achievable, the source said.
The online education start-up, formally called Think & Learn Pvt., has prominent global investors including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, Tiger Global Management and private equity giant Silver Lake Management.
Also see: ‘We want to give every Vedantu student a holistic learning environment’: Pulkit Jain
In a recent conversation with Bloomberg News, founder Raveendran said the start-up is targeting 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) in revenue in the year ending March 2022, with a 20 per cent margin. BYJU’s has been on an acquisition binge in the past year, acquiring start-ups offering coding lessons, professional learning courses and test prep classes for competitive Indian exams.
The company added 45 million students to its platform as the pandemic peaked in India last year and said in July it has more than 100 million users on the app. Some 6.5 million are paid subscribers and its annual renewal rate is 86 per cent.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...