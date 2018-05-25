Cadila Healthcare FY18 standalone net up 65%

Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) has registered a standalone net profit of Rs 243 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, down by 48 per cent, against Rs 471 crore registered in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total standalone revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,455 crore against Rs 828 crore in the same quarter last year, up by 76 per cent, on year-on-year basis.

However, the company's standalone net profit for the financial year 2017-18 stood at Rs 1,090 crore, up by 65 per cent, against Rs 662 crore registered in the previous year. Total standalone revenue from operations for the year increased by 78 per cent to Rs 5,822 crore from Rs 3,274 crore.

The company shares ended higher by 6 per cent at Rs 379.30 on the National Stock Exchange.

On a consolidated basis, Cadila Healthcare registered total income from operations of Rs 3,250 crore, up by 29 per cent, from Rs 2,513 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit for the same period stood at Rs 591 crore, up by 53 per cent. On a like-to-like basis, adjusting for GST impact, the growth in total income from operations was 31 per cent.

For the year ended March 2018, the company registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,776 crore, up by 19 per cent. Consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 11,936 crore, up by 25 per cent. On a like-to-like basis, adjusting for GST impact, the growth in total income from operations was 27 per cent, the company informed in a statement.