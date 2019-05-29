Cadila Healthcare standalone Q4 net up 8%

Zydus Group's flagship Cadila Healthcare Limited on Wednesday posted standalone net profit of Rs 262 crore for the quarter ended March 2019, up about 8 per cent from Rs 243 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Company's total revenues for the quarter stood at RS 1714 crore up from Rs 1501 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the financial year 2018-19, company posted standalone net profit of Rs 1602 crore up from Rs 1091 crore in the previous year. The total standalone revenues for the year stood at Rs 7104 crore up from Rs 6031 crore last year. The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 or 350 per cent per equity share Of Re 1 each for the financial year.

Notably, the company clarified that the figures Of the March 2019 quarter are balancing between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and restated year to date figures up to third quarter of the current financial year. On consolidated basis, company registered net profit of Rs 460 crore for the quarter ended March 2019, down from Rs 591 crore in the same quarter last year. Total consolidated revenues for the quarter stood at Rs 3771 crore, up from Rs 3282 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the fiscal 2018-19, company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1849 crore, up from Rs 1776 crore last year. Total revenues reported at Rs 13,367 crore, up from Rs 12,068 crore last year. Cadila Healthcare shares traded positive on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at Rs 266.30 up by close to 3 per cent on BSE.