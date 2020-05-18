Cairn Oil & Gas CEO Ajay Kumar Dixit ends term at company helm

Ajay Kumar Dixit, Chief Executive Officer of Cairn Oil and Gas, will end his term at the company helm a little over a year after taking charge. Dixit was appointed as the CEO in mid-April 2019, his tenure comes to a close in this month end.

A company statement said that Dixit will superannuate from Vedanta Ltd, the parent group of Cairn Oil and Gas, at the end of his five-year term at the group in May end.

Cairn’s Management Committee will continue to drive the oil and gas business under the overall leadership of Sunil Duggal, the Group CEO of Vedanta Ltd, a company statement said.

Prior to leading the group’s oil and gas business, Dixit had earlier served in Vedanta’s Power, Alumina & Bauxite, and Aluminium businesses, the statement added.

Cairn Oil & Gas is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India’s domestic crude oil production. It has current interest in 58 blocks in India, including the 41 blocks under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round I auction, five blocks each under Round II and Round III, and two awarded under the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Round-II. In 2004, Cairn made the largest onshore discovery in more than two decades in India at Mangala, Rajasthan. In its operations of 20 years, Cairn has opened four frontier basins with numerous discoveries, 38 in Rajasthan alone.