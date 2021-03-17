CallHealth introduces ambulance booking feature

CallHealth, a customer convenience platform for healthcare, is amplifying its patient-centric services and bridging the missing links by aggregating a critical and much-needed feature of access to ambulances on a click.

This feature will mitigate patient’s distress while ensuring hassle-free commuting, it said.

CallHealth has integrated multiple ambulance providers to enable easy and timely access to patients. The current scope empowers patients to plan and reach the medical facility of their choice.

These services will initially be available in Hyderabad and be expanded across India in a phased manner.

“This new facility will provide enormous convenience for the patients, coupled with the much-needed confidence in the service,” said Hari Thalapalli, CEO, CallHealth.

CallHealth will enable users to access more than 300 ambulances across five categories.