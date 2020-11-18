Carlsberg to provide 1 million sanitising wipes across country

Beer major Carlsberg India has decided to provide one million sanitising wipes across India to support and promote the safety and well-being of its partners and customers. As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, and consumers begin venturing out for day-to-day outdoor activities, sanitising has become even more essential, the company said in a media statement.

Carlsberg has customised, procured, and distributed sanitising wipes amongst retailers, urging them to hand over the same whenever a consumer makes a purchase. These wipes will help limit surface transmission of Covid-19 during handling of products at the point of purchase and build trust for the company amongst its partners. The company has also placed these wipes in dispensing units in 4,000-plus outlets across eight markets, including Maharashtra, the statement said.

“We focus on our consumers and customers and using our resources to ensure their safety is the need of the hour. Through this initiative, we wanted to contribute to a safer experience for them,” said Partha Jha, Vice-President, Marketing, Carlsberg India, in the statement.

Alcohol shops were the first to reopen in Maharashtra after the lockdown. Last year the state government earned Rs 15,800 crore in excise duty and about Rs 12,000 crore in sales taxes from the sale of alcoholic beverages.