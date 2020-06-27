Carlyle Group to buy 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma for $490 million

Piramal Enterprises Limited and The Carlyle Group have announced that CA Clover Intermediate II Investments, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Limited, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group Inc has agreed to invest fresh equity capital for a 20 percent stake in Piramal Pharma Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited that will contain its pharmaceutical businesses.

The transaction values the Pharma Business at an enterprise value (EV) of $2,775 million with an upside component of up to $360 million depending on the company’s FY21 performance.

Based on the EV (excluding the upside component), exchange rate and pharma net debt as on 31st March 2020, the estimated equity capital investment for Carlyle’s 20% stake in Piramal Pharma would amount to $490 million.

Piramal Pharma will include (a) Piramal Pharma Solutions, an end-to-end contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business; (b) Piramal Critical Care, a complex hospital generics business selling specialized products across over 100 countries; (c) Consumer Products Division, a consumer healthcare business selling over-the-counter products in India; and (d) PEL’s investment in the joint venture with Allergan India, a leader in ophthalmology in the domestic market and Convergence Chemicals Private Limited.

This transaction is one of the largest private equity deals in the Indian pharmaceutical sector, and is expected to close in 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.