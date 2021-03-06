CavinKare’s CK Ranganathan elected Chairman of CII Southern region

CK Ranganathan, Chairman & Managing Director, CavinKare, Chennai, has been elected as Chairman of CII Southern region for the year 2021-22 while Suchitra K Ella, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Hyderabad, has been elected Deputy Chairperson.

Ranganathan has been closely associated with CII and was the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region in 2019-20. He was the Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2009-10 and held positions as Chairman, Entrepreneurs Awards, CII Southern Region since 2009 and Chairman of Foodpro 2017.

CavinKare is a leading company in the diversified FMCG major with brands in personal care, foods, dairy and beverages, among others.

Ella is an active member of CII. She was the Past Chairperson of CII Andhra Pradesh for the year 2012-13. She was also the Founding Chairwoman of CII IWN Southern Region during 2013-15 and was also the National Council Member and Founding & Past National Chairwoman of IWN from 2015-18.

Bharat Biotech is a leading innovation driven manufacturing company globally, with over 120 global patents, 1,700 employees, with exports to over 100 countries and more than 3.5 billion doses of vaccines supplied to public health worldwide.