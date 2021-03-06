CavinKare’s CK Ranganathan elected Chairman of CII Southern region

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
CK Ranganathan, Chairman & Managing Director, CavinKare, Chennai, has been elected as Chairman of CII Southern region for the year 2021-22 while Suchitra K Ella, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Hyderabad, has been elected Deputy Chairperson.
Ranganathan has been closely associated with CII and was the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region in 2019-20. He was the Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2009-10 and held positions as Chairman, Entrepreneurs Awards, CII Southern Region since 2009 and Chairman of Foodpro 2017.
CavinKare is a leading company in the diversified FMCG major with brands in personal care, foods, dairy and beverages, among others.
Ella is an active member of CII. She was the Past Chairperson of CII Andhra Pradesh for the year 2012-13. She was also the Founding Chairwoman of CII IWN Southern Region during 2013-15 and was also the National Council Member and Founding & Past National Chairwoman of IWN from 2015-18.
Bharat Biotech is a leading innovation driven manufacturing company globally, with over 120 global patents, 1,700 employees, with exports to over 100 countries and more than 3.5 billion doses of vaccines supplied to public health worldwide.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...