CBRE South Asia launches commercial listings platform

Real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia has announced the launch of cbre.co.in/properties, a commercial listings platform.

The platform is claimed to be a one-stop solution that will display available commercial spaces including office, flexible workspace, retail and industrial & logistics to all stakeholders in India.

It will showcase listings across small spaces to large iconic buildings for offices, and high street, shopping centres and retail parks for retail to suit varying business demands across 10 cities in India.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE, said in a statement: “With the launch of the commercial listing platform, our endeavour is to give o,ur clients in India better access to our network and local market insights. By listing available properties with CBRE, our partners can get inroads into broader occupier audiences across 10 cities.’

Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Advisory & Transaction Services, CBRE South Asia, said: “Today we have laid the foundation for the future of real estate transactions and engagement with our clients, developers and investors with the launch of our commercial listings platform- cbre.co.in/properties.”

The platform has more than 2500 listings at the time of launch and is expected to grow exponentially with CBRE’s best of advisory, brokerage, technology and transaction consultancy skills along with local market insights, said a company statement.