CCI allows pre-filing consultation through video conferencing

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has made arrangements for conducting pre-filing consultations (PFCs) through the video conferencing mode at the office of the Regional Director, Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

This will help avoid travel from Mumbai to Delhi for PFCs, an official release said.

It may be recalled that CCI allows PFCs to parties seeking informal guidance on (i) determining filing-related requirement(s), (ii) information to be given in the notice to be filed for a proposed combination, and (iii) Green Channel.

Parties desirous of using this facility have to follow the procedure given in the guidance note on PFCs available on the Commission’s website, and have to specifically mention in their request for PFCs about availing the video conferencing facility, the release added.