CCI approves acquisition of Nxtra Data Ltd shares by Comfort Investments II

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) and equity of Nxtra Data Limited by Comfort Investments II.

The CCPS shall be converted to equity shares upon completion of the valuation, the CCI order said.

Comfort Investments II is a special purpose vehicle incorporated in Mauritius, created for the proposed transaction and is owned and controlled by the investment funds advised by affiliates of the Carlyle Group Inc. The Carlyle Group Inc is a global alternative asset manager, which manages funds that invest globally.

Nxtra Data, and unlisted entity incorporated in India, is a fully owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Limited which provides an integrated portfolio of colocation, cloud and managed services across India through its 10 data centres located in India (including 2 partner data centres in Mumbai) across seven locations.