CCI to introduce ‘confidentiality’ regime in line with global best practices, says Chairman Gupta

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is in the process of introducing a ‘confidentiality regime’ in line with the best global practices in consultation with stakeholders.

This was stated by CCI Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta in his virtual address at CII Annual Conference on Competition Law and Practice. Gupta said that CCI has been continuously streamlining processes and procedures to meet the demands of the times.

Meanwhile, Gupta also said that CCI is in the process of setting up regional offices in the eastern and the western regions. In February this year, CCI had operationalised its first regional office at Chennai, which will cater to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

Along with strengthening advocacy outreach activities, the regional office is expected to facilitate enforcement by acting as a centre for filing and receiving cases as well as facilitating investigation, follow-up court cases and online depositions in coordination with the Delhi office.

Expert take

Vaibhav Choukse, Partner, J. Sagar Associates, said that a confidentiality mechanism would enable all the parties to have access to all the relevant documents and, at the same time, would also ensure that the business-sensitive or commercially sensitive information is protected against disclosure to any unauthorised person.

This is also something that the CCI has used in practice in some recent matters, where counsels and a select few officers handling non-commercial roles, usually legal and compliance officers, are able to look at the unredacted version of filings, he said.

It maybe recalled that the CCI had in April 2021 published a draft proposal for public comment, to revisit the detailed mechanism for dealing with confidentiality claims made by parties under regulation 35 of the CCI (General) Regulations, 2009.

The proposal includes the setting up of a “Confidentiality Ring” to share confidential information between parties to a proceeding. A confidentiality ring may be set up by the CCI which will comprise the authorised representatives (internal as well as external) of the parties who will be able to review the confidential/unredacted case records of other parties.

The internal authorised representatives in the confidentiality ring shall be from a commercially non-operational streams (i.e., other than sales/marketing/commercial teams).

A similar confidentiality ring may also be constituted at the level of the DG, if so required, for the purposes of investigation. The CCI also recently conducted a stakeholder workshop to discuss the resulting comments and suggestions.