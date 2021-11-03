CDSCO approves shelf-life extension for Covaxin to 12 months

The shelf life of Bharat Biotech International Ltd's covid19 vaccine, Covaxin, has been increased to 12 months from the present nine months by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

“The CDSCO has approved the extension of shelf-life of Covaxin up to 12 months from the date of manufacturing,'' Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said in a statement on Wednesday.

When launched, Covaxin's approved shelf-life was six months if stored at two to eight degrees Celsius, after which it was increased to nine months.

This approval of shelf-life extension is based on the availability of additional real-time stability data submitted to CDSCO by the vaccine maker. "The shelf life extension has been communicated to our stakeholders,'' the company said.

When asked about the implications of longer shelf life, the Director of a city-based corporate hospital said, he extension of shelf-life ”augurs well” for on-going public vaccination programme and will help better utilisation'' of stocks besides meeting demand.