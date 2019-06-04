CEAT Tyres sees revival in replacement segment

CEAT Tyres is looking at a 7-8 per cent growth in the current fiscal, as the replacement tyre segment market in passenger cars and two-wheelers started showing signs of revival.

According to Anup Mangaserri, the company’s Senior V-P (Sales), the growth in the tyre market was sluggish in the last two quarters due to shut-downs by major manufacturers.

Starting March, there has been a revival. However, the shut-downs expected this month and the implementation of BS-VI norms is likely to affect OEM sales, he said.

Mangaserri, who was here for an official visit, told reporters that the replacement segment accounts for 59 per cent in the company’s total tyre production whereas OEM share was 27 per cent. About 12-13 per cent share is from exports.

With over 4,500 dealers, the company is planning to strengthen its network throughout the country. CEAT is the market leader in the two-wheeler replacement segment in Kerala with a growth of 27 per cent over the last three years. The company is expecting to replicate the growth of previous years, he said.

CEAT tyres are available across 1,750 touch points and the company aims to reach 2,000 touch points in the next 2-3 years.

Relatively a late entrant in radial tyre production, CEAT is also looking at strengthening its presence in the sector with the commissioning of its new manufacturing facility in Chennai by the year-end.