CEAT Tyres sees revival in replacement segment

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
CEAT Tyres is looking at a 7-8 per cent growth in the current fiscal, as the replacement tyre segment market in passenger cars and two-wheelers started showing signs of revival.
According to Anup Mangaserri, the company’s Senior V-P (Sales), the growth in the tyre market was sluggish in the last two quarters due to shut-downs by major manufacturers.
Starting March, there has been a revival. However, the shut-downs expected this month and the implementation of BS-VI norms is likely to affect OEM sales, he said.
Mangaserri, who was here for an official visit, told reporters that the replacement segment accounts for 59 per cent in the company’s total tyre production whereas OEM share was 27 per cent. About 12-13 per cent share is from exports.
With over 4,500 dealers, the company is planning to strengthen its network throughout the country. CEAT is the market leader in the two-wheeler replacement segment in Kerala with a growth of 27 per cent over the last three years. The company is expecting to replicate the growth of previous years, he said.
CEAT tyres are available across 1,750 touch points and the company aims to reach 2,000 touch points in the next 2-3 years.
Relatively a late entrant in radial tyre production, CEAT is also looking at strengthening its presence in the sector with the commissioning of its new manufacturing facility in Chennai by the year-end.
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
