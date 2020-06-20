Companies

CEO’s Reading List June 20

| Updated on June 20, 2020 Published on June 20, 2020

The United Nations Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York, US. (Representational image only)   -  REUTERS

Tuned off the news flow this week? Catch up with this curated reading list of BL’s top policy and corporate stories

Deleveraging

RIL hopes to get to zero net debt with the money raised from the series of investors

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/reliance-has-emerged-debt-free-says-mukesh-ambani/article31866346.ece

Seat at table

India has bagged a seat in the UN Security Council

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/dot-to-withdraw-96-per-cent-of-rs-4-lakh-crore-agr-related-dues-raised-against-non-telecom-psus/article31858463.ece

Looking for exit

Ssang Yong Motor is looking for new investors after M&M said it can’t infuse more capital

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/ssang-yong-motor-scouts-for-buyer-of-mahindra-mahindras-majority-stake/article31870906.ece

Selling spree

Global funds have been selling Indian corporate bonds

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/global-funds-dump-india-corporate-bonds-liquidity-crisis-worsens/article31871706.ece

Extended

Companies can hold EGMs through video until September 30, MCA has said

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/policy/india-inc-can-hold-egms-via-video-conferencing-till-september-30/article31839694.ece

Normalising

Railway freight loading is almost back to normal

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/railways-freight-loading-in-june-inches-towards-the-same-level-last-year/article31872487.ece

Looking up

Financial savings of Indian households seem to be stabilising after a fall.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/net-financial-assets-of-households-climb-to-77-per-cent-of-gdp-in-fy20-rbi-study/article31800854.ece

Second thoughts

AGR demands on non-telecom PSUs are being withdrawn

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/dot-to-withdraw-96-per-cent-of-rs-4-lakh-crore-agr-related-dues-raised-against-non-telecom-psus/article31858463.ece

Stayed

The SC has stayed a High Court order allowing time until June 30 for claiming transitional GST credit.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/supreme-court-stays-delhi-hcs-order-on-more-time-to-file-cenvat-credit/article31870694.ece

Short termism

Do we need quarterly results? A lively BL webinar debated this issue

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/experts-bat-for-sharing-info-without-over-burdening-management/article31872262.ece

Lagging behind

Bank deposit growth is sharply outpacing lending.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/bank-credit-grows-624-per-cent-deposits-rise-1128-per-cent/article31871442.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_stock-markets&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=JlxzXSgjPUNVFswbN8FCH3z8qKqfJIFn

Coal auctions

Coal mining is opening up to the private sector. But will anyone participate?

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/reeling-under-the-slowdown-india-inc-may-go-soft-on-coal-auction/article31870391.ece

Coming up…

Finally, the LIC IPO may be in the works.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/government-invites-bids-to-appoint-pre-transaction-advisor-for-lic-ipo/article31867752.ece?homepage=true

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan

