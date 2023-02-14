CESC Ltd registered a marginal (near one per cent) rise in standalone profit at ₹186 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, as against ₹184 crore same period last year.

Revenue from operations on grew by nearly three per cent at ₹1,708 crore during the quarter against ₹1,662 crore same period last year.

The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share (i.e., 450 per cent) on the paid-up equity share capital for financial year 2022-23.

Net profit on a consolidated basis declined marginally by nearly one per cent at ₹336 crore (₹340 crore). Consolidated revenue from operations was up by nearly 11 per cent at ₹3,129 crore (₹2,826 crore).

The company’s scrip closed at ₹75.05, up by 1.08 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday.

