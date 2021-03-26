CESC puts in bid for Chandigarh Discom after deadline extension

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd has bid for Chandigarh’s electricity distribution company.

This follows modifications to the bid conditions and the bidding window being reopened. With this there are now seven bidders for the Discom.

“The conditions were revised to incorporate some of the suggestions of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission,” a senior official told BusinessLine. The deadline for submitting the bids was extended to give bidders time to react to the changes and modify their bids, the official added.

The Central government controlled Chandigarh administration had issued a tender in November for the sale of its 100 per cent stake in the Union Territory’s Discom. The closing date for submitting final bids was initially February 8. Six firms — NTPC, Tata Power, Adani Transmission, ReNew Power, Torrent Power, and Sterlite Power — had placed their offers by then, the official said.

However, on March 8, the Chandigarh administration amended the bid conditions and extended the bid deadline to March 18. The Association of Power Producers protested against this decision in a letter to the Union Territory administration.

However, as the financial bids had not been opened the extension was not in bad faith, the senior official said.

A petition against the privatisation of the Discom has been filed by employees before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.