CESL floats tender for 5,690 eBuses

State-run Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) on Thursday said it has floated a tender for 5,690 e-Buses, which is the first tender under the National Electric Bus Programme (NEBP), that aims to effect the deployment of 50,000 e-Buses across the country.

This unified tender calling for proposals for the provision of mobility services benefits from the participation of Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Telangana and Arunachal Pradesh, CESL said in a statement.

The Request for Proposal (RfP) comes after CESL was mandated by NITI Aayog to implement a national programme of introducing 50,000 e-Buses. The mandate came after CESL managed a ten month long process that gave rise to a unified tender with homogenised terms and conditions, and saw the participation of five cities under the FAME subsidy programme, it added.

The discovered prices were 27 per cent and 25 per cent lower than diesel and CNG, respectively, without considering the subsidy.

Grand Challenge process

The NEBP will seek to aggregate demand for e-Buses across the country, support State transport undertakings to integrate them into their operations, and work with States and Discoms alike to support the creation of charging infrastructure at their depots, CESL said. “The tender is based on terms and conditions standardised through the Grand Challenge process. It contains demand for three types of eBuses – 7m, 9m and 12m on a gross cost contracting basis — requesting bidders to quote a price per kilometre for operating services over 12 years, a model that is quickly becoming a standard in India,” it added.

Uniquely, this tender also integrates the ambitious targets and vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and calls for operators to manage and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. If emissions are to be offset, operators must purchase from projects in India.

The bidders of this tender will benefit from all financial incentives offered by state Governments — notably, Delhi and Haryana — at the time of issuance.