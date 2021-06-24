Chairman of Saudi Aramco to join RIL board

Building equity using the integrity screen
Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Saudi Aramco and the Governor of the Public Investment Fund, will join the Board of Reliance Industries Limited as an independent director.
"He is one of the most renowned names in energy and finance globally. I am sure that we will immensely benefit from his rich experience of running one of the world’s largest companies, and also one of the largest Sovereign Wealth Funds in the world. His joining our Board is also the beginning of internationalisation of Reliance," Mukesh Ambani said while addressing the shareholders.
Also read: As Aramco’s profit plunges 44.4% in 2020, a deal with Reliance looks tougher
On the strategic partnership with Saudi Aramco, Ambani said that as an important part of the vision of achieving accelerated growth, "we look forward to welcoming Saudi Aramco as a strategic partner in our O2C business.” Despite several challenges due to Covid-19, we have made substantial progress in the past year in our discussions, he said.
"These discussions have been held in the spirit of mutual commitment to convert our long-standing relationship into a perpetual partnership. This continued engagement and resolve from both sides, even during this pandemic, is a testimony of strong relationship between Saudi Aramco and Reliance. I expect our partnership to be formalised in an expeditious manner during this year," he said
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
