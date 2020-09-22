Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO subscribed 12.65 times on second day

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals initial public offer was subscribed 12.65 times on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.
The initial public offer received bids for 8,28,01,136 shares against 65,47,061 shares on offer.
The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.37 times, non-institutional investors 3.51 times and retail individual investors 23 times.
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd on Friday raised over ₹95 crore from anchor investors.
The initial public offer comprises of a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 45 lakh shares.
Price range for the offer, which is scheduled to close for bidding on Wednesday, has been fixed at ₹338-340 apiece.
At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch ₹318 crore.
The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet capital expenditure for expansion of its manufacturing facility, fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
The Vadodara-based company has long standing relationships with its key customers, including Laurus Labs Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.
It exports products to global markets covering the US, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Russia, Spain, Thailand and Malaysia.
Intensive Fiscal Services and Ambit Capital are managing the offer.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Changes in rental housing, office commute can have adverse tax implications
Investor safety is the focal point of SEBI’s new norms, but they make operations more complex
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...