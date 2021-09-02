Chennai Angels invests ₹2.2 cr in Bumberry

The Chennai Angels (TCA) has invested ₹2.22 crore in Bumberry, which was the first company to introduce cloth diapers in India in 2013. With participation from Bumberry’s existing investors Konglo and Kerala Angels, the total investment stands at ₹3.11 crore, says a release from TCA.

Bumberry was also the first company in this space to get registered on Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce sites. It has one of the largest ranges of products for babies, starting from 0-6 months to 6-12 months, and 12–36 months. This includes night usage and cotton. It also manufactures cloth diapers for adults.

TCA Investment Director Chandu Nair, Entrepreneur-Advisor, in the release said that Bumberry designs, makes and sells cloth diapers that are functionally similar to disposable diapers but are also washable and hence reusable. This makes them considerably cheaper to use than disposable diapers over the three-year diapering age of a baby.

“There is a great opportunity for niche Indian brands to capitalise on the growing domestic consumption for products and services. Bumberry has the potential to be an exciting D2C brand in the baby-oriented segment,” he said.