ChrysCapital-backed GeBBS acquires US-based Aviacode

A ChrysCapital portfolio company, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions announced acquisition of US-based Aviacode Medical Coding & Coding Audit Services.

Aviacode has its footprint in Hyderabad, in the Health Information Management (HIM) space.

With this acquisition GeBBS will further consolidate its position as a leader in Revenue Cycle Management and HIM space. GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a leading provider of technology enabled Revenue Cycle Management, Risk Adjustment & HEDIS solutions with currently 9000 people in US, Philippines and India.

The combined strength will be 9,000 people with 2000+ AAPC/AHIMA certified coders and 60+ specialty, a statement said.

This acquisition is part of the GeBBS’ growth strategy, supported by the company’s investors, ChrysCapital.

"We continue to see strong market demand for our solutions as the challenging environment due to the pandemic has led providers to appreciate the value GeBBS can deliver as a strategic partner," said Nitin Thakor, Executive Chairman, GeBBS Healthcare.

Milind Godbole, CEO and Managing Director, GeBBS Healthcare, said, "Aviacode clients will benefit from GeBBS’ deep operating experience, technology and scale. We welcome the Aviacode team to the GeBBS family."

"GeBBS acquisition of Aviacode will create a national leader in the fully outsourced end-to-end revenue cycle services and technology market,” said Keith Hagen, CEO, Aviacode.

"Our existing customers will benefit from GeBBS leading edge automation solutions, large geographic footprint and its deep expertise across the entire revenue cycle. We are thrilled to be joining the GeBBS family."