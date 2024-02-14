In a strategic move to strengthen its green energy initiatives, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has tied up with BPCL to set up a green hydrogen plant in the airport premises.

The collaborative effort, combining technological prowess and infrastructure, will result in the world’s first green hydrogen plant and fuelling station located within an airport setting. Green hydrogen, produced from water using renewable energy sources, is recognised as a future fuel and aligns with zero-carbon energy strategies.

The MoU ceremony was held at Legislative Complex, Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

CIAL, which is renowned for its effective deployment of green energy through the installation of big solar plants and hydel station, has a cumulative installed capacity of 50 MW producing two hundred thousand units of power a day. Ever since the installation of its first plant with a capacity of 12 MW, it has been augmenting its capabilities and now inked an MoU for a strategic collaboration with BPCL for setting up a 1,000 KW pilot project at the airport premises.

Under the agreement, BPCL will oversee the establishment of the integrated green hydrogen plant and fuelling station providing technology and managing the operations.

CIAL will contribute suitable land, water and green energy resources. The initial output of the plant will be utilised for powering vehicles within the airport.

strategic collaboration

“As pioneers in sustainable aviation, CIAL is happy to start a ground-breaking journey with BPCL towards establishing the country’s first green hydrogen plant in an airport at CIAL”, said CIAL Managing Director, S Suhas. This strategic collaboration underscores CIAL’s commitment to green energy and propels closer towards a zero-carbon future in the aviation landscape.

G. Krishnakumar, CMD, BPCL, highlighted the collaboration as a pivotal moment in the journey towards sustainable solutions. He underscored the significance of innovation and partnership in driving meaningful change, emphasizing BPCL’s commitment to India’s energy independence through initiatives like “AatmaNirbhar Bharat” as evidenced by the indigenous electrolyser showcased at India Energy Week 2024 by BPCL.