CIL to switch over to mechanised transport of coal at large mines

Top five fitness practices of corporate honchos
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports
State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) will be switching over to mechanised transport of coal through piped conveyor belts in its large mines by 2023-24. This will replace the existing road movement of the dry fuel.
The system will be implemented in 35 of its coal projects, each having production capacity of four million tonne per annum (MTPA) and above.
According to a statement issued by CIL, the system is already operational in some of the mines.
Piped conveyor belt transportation refers to a covered system of coal movement of coal and is said to environment friendly. It also prevents pilferage. This initiative involves setting up of coal handling plants with silos having rapid loading systems, which will have benefits like crushing, sizing of coal, quicker and quality coal loading. It will also have the advantage of pre-weighed quantity of coal being loaded, the state-owned miner in a release.
Coal India said it has loaded 151 million tonnes through silos/rapid loading system during 2018-19. Additionally, around 420 MTs of coal is planned to be loaded through silos and surge bins, which will be set up at these 35 coal projects.
