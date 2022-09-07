CIPACA inks pact with ImpactGuru.com to provide ICU care for rural patients

Rural ICU care provider CIPACA, has partnered with ImpactGuru.com, a healthcare financing platform in the country, to help rural patients get financial aid for their treatments.

Although CIPACA has been working on providing tertiary level ICU care in the rural areas at just one-fourth of the cost compared to cities through partnerships with hospitals in those locations, there is still a major chunk of the rural population that is unable to access/afford the ICU treatment, according to a statement.

“While we, at CIPACA, have been attempting to make ICU care available in remote parts of India, we have been keen on addressing the affordability challenges of rural patients pertaining to their treatments. We have collaborated with ImpactGuru.com to assist these patients via donation crowdfunding. With this collaboration, patients from rural areas will be able to access financial aid for their medical treatment with the support of generous donors,” said Dr Raja Amarnath, Managing Director of CIPACA.

Speaking on the partnership, Piyush Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of ImpactGuru.com, said, “The partnership with CIPACA Healthcare is a stepping stone towards our goal of making healthcare affordable and accessible to the masses whilst we expand our reach to the hinterlands of India. This partnership supports our mission of helping 10 lakh patients to fund their medical expenses by 2030.”

Indo-British collaboration for rural ICU training

CIPACA has also announced its collaboration with the UK-based College of Healthcare Innovations to offer Masters Programme in Rural Critical Care. This is the first-ever Indo-British collaboration for rural critical care training, said a statement.

“CIPACA has been keen on collaborating to bring the UK’s expertise in a critical care area and thus launching this 3 year Masters’ course in critical care, which is directly available for MBBS students to join. This is a great opportunity for undergraduate MBBS students who want to pursue their careers in critical care. This exclusive course will equip them with domain knowledge and clinical prowess to render critical care in both city and rural ICUs,” said Dr Amarnath.

When undergraduate medical people work in a city ICU, they are exposed to the highest level of critical care, but when they work in rural places, they are constrained in many ways.

This Masters in Rural Critical Care Programme aims to create rural ICU doctors, who are committed to working in the field of Rural ICU care. It will help the young intensivists gain good exposure to both Indian and UK ICUs and incorporate the best knowledge into practice, it added.