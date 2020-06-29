Companies

Cipla, Boehringer Ingelheim partner on three anti-diabetic drugs

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

Drugmakers Cipla and Boehringer Ingelheim (India) have entered into a partnership to co-market three new oral anti-diabetic drugs in India. They are Oboravo (empagliflozin), Oboravo Met (empagliflozin + metformin) and Tiptengio (empagliflozin + linagliptin).

Empagliflozin is approved for glucose control in patients with type-2 diabetes; it is also approved for reducing the risk of cardiovascular death in patients with type-2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease. The empagliflozin + metformin combination Oboravo Met can be given to newly diagnosed patients of type-2 diabetes who have higher baseline HbA1c levels, a company communication said.

The empagliflozin + linagliptin combination Tiptengio is touted as the world’s first approved combination of an SGLT-2 inhibitor and DPP4 inhibitor. In addition to a strong effect on lowering blood sugar levels, it also addresses multiple patho-physiological defects in type-2 diabetes, and is a big step towards improved management of type-2 diabetes, the note said, adding that it would reduce the pill burden for patients, thereby improving adherence to prescribed treatment.

India is second to China in the number of people who have diabetes. The size of the diabetes medicines market in India is pegged at ₹14,545 crore, with the market for oral anti-diabetic drugs being ₹10,735 crore.

