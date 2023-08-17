Cipla has rolled out CiplaMed 2.0, a knowledge platform for the medical fraternity.

In line with its digital transformation agenda, Cipla has developed an integrated omnichannel experience for healthcare professionals that combines in-clinic interactions with digital engagement and access to medical information, a note from the company said.

This initiative underscores the importance of digital platforms in medical education and use of technology to empower HCPs with patient-linked information.

CiplaMed is designed to provide healthcare professionals with reliable, accurate and current updates and clinically relevant content across 19 specialities from the global medical fraternity, with a focus on patient care. This includes scientific articles, webinars, podcasts, expert talks, patient education resources and content integrated from CiplaMedX, Cipla’s exclusive video content platform, the note said.

The revamped platform offers access to content which is tailored to the doctors specialisation, allowing users to share and bookmark information. The platform has garnered a dedicated user base of 12,000 professionals. CiplaMed 2.0 leverages advanced analytics and automation, it said.