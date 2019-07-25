Cipla’s arm acquires rights of anti-infective drug from Achaogen Inc

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
Drug firm Cipla has said its arm Cipla USA Inc has acquired prescription drug Zemdri, used for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections, from Achaogen Inc.
Cipla USA has acquired worldwide rights of Zemdri, excluding Greater China, with its allied assets and limited liabilities, Cipla said on Wednesday.
“The acquisition of Zemdri deepens our pipeline of speciality products in the US in our identified focus areas of central nervous system, lung delivery of medicines, and institutionally administered products,” Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said.
Zemdri is a once-daily novel intravenous (IV) aminoglycoside for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, in adults who are unresponsive to currently available treatment options, Cipla said.
The drug was approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) in June 2018, and was launched in the same year, with patent protection expected to continue until 2031 or 2032, it added.
“The product has also been filed for approval in the European Union (EU)”, Cipla said.
Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 536.20 on BSE, up 3.36 per cent from the previous close.
