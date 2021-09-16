Citroën India to drive into mass car market with premium hatchback

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Citroën India is set to enter a big volume segment in the passenger car market as it unveiled ‘a modern hatchback’, developed in India for the domestic and the global markets.
The vehicle code named ‘New C3’ will be rolled out in India in the first half of 2022 in the premium hatchback segment that accounts for about one-fourth of the passenger car market here.
Citroën India, part of the Dutch-headquartered Stellantis Group that was formed this year through the merger of Peugeot and Vauxhall owner PSA and Fiat Chrysler, started its innings here with a premium SUV – C5 Aircross, which went on sale from April, has spelt its strategy for the Indian market. It will launch a new product every year across segments, including compact SUV, that hold good potential for future growth.
“In a market like India, the most important part is higher local content in order to be cost-competitive and the second important aspect is wider product portfolio with frequent refreshes. The New C3 will also have more than 90 per cent localisation,” Roland Bouchara, CEO and MD for Stellantis in India, told BusinessLine.
The sub-4-mtr C3 is the first product to be developed out of the new C-Cubed platform, which will roll-out one new product every year for the next four years for the Indian and South American markets.
“With 70 per cent of demand for sub-4-mtr vehicles and 50 per cent of the people being first time buyers, C3 will be a very crucial part of our India growth journey. Our R&D teams in India and Paris have collaborated and developed this car with very high localisation, which will be improved further going forward,” said Bouchara.
C3 will offer a high driver position, which is in fact one of the highest in the segment and higher ground clearance (180 mm) compared to other hatchbacks. Also, the car has two-tone bodywork with a view to offer a wider range of combinations. 10 customisation variants are available in India, including single-tone and two-tone (body in one colour and roof in another colour). Four body colours are available (White, platinum grey, steel grey, Orange), as well as two roof colours (platinum grey or zesty orange).
“The C3 is positioned in that sweet spot and will appeal to the young generation of customers in India, who are looking for differentiated experiences. Our customisation strategy will play a big role,” said Saurabh Vatsa, Citroen Brand Head, India.
C3 will be produced at its Chennai plant, which will have an annual production capacity of 100,000 units. It has built a Powertrain Plant at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.
