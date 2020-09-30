Cleanfix inks manufacturing JV with Schevaran Labs

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme (Cleanfix), a robotic hygiene and cleaning machines from Switzerland, has announced a manufacturing-led joint venture with Mysuru-based Schevaran Laboratories.
“The partnership will form a new entity CleanfixSchevaran Systems, which will manufacture Swiss-technology-backed robotic cleaning machines and solutions designed for the modern needs. The manufacturing will commence at Schevaran’s plant at Mysuru and will be the first Cleanfix facility outside Switzerland,” said Sam Cherian, Founder and Managing Director, Schevaran Laboratories.
Also read Mysuru company Schevaran is business-ready for the pandemic
Commenting on the joint venture, Felix Ruesch, CEO, Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme, said: “Today, India stands as a largest manufacturing hub for the world. The availability of resources, including the right talent pool, has attracted many global companies. Taking a note of it, we are happy to introduce our patent-led manufacturing technology into the Indian markets.”
“The strong presence of Schevaran, its expertise and deep understanding of the cleaning industry in South Asia and West Asian markets enabled us to sign an alliance with the company. We are certain that our ability to deliver customer-centric products and solutions will meet the changing cleanliness and safety protocols of the country. Further, Schevaran’s vast business network will help open new avenues for us,” he added.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...