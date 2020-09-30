Cleanfix inks manufacturing JV with Schevaran Labs

Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme (Cleanfix), a robotic hygiene and cleaning machines from Switzerland, has announced a manufacturing-led joint venture with Mysuru-based Schevaran Laboratories.

“The partnership will form a new entity CleanfixSchevaran Systems, which will manufacture Swiss-technology-backed robotic cleaning machines and solutions designed for the modern needs. The manufacturing will commence at Schevaran’s plant at Mysuru and will be the first Cleanfix facility outside Switzerland,” said Sam Cherian, Founder and Managing Director, Schevaran Laboratories.

Commenting on the joint venture, Felix Ruesch, CEO, Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme, said: “Today, India stands as a largest manufacturing hub for the world. The availability of resources, including the right talent pool, has attracted many global companies. Taking a note of it, we are happy to introduce our patent-led manufacturing technology into the Indian markets.”

“The strong presence of Schevaran, its expertise and deep understanding of the cleaning industry in South Asia and West Asian markets enabled us to sign an alliance with the company. We are certain that our ability to deliver customer-centric products and solutions will meet the changing cleanliness and safety protocols of the country. Further, Schevaran’s vast business network will help open new avenues for us,” he added.