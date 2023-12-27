Ahmedabad-based Energy Beverages Pvt Ltd, which owns the brand “Clear Premium Water”, has taken a 51 per cent majority stake in Pune-based Kelzai Secrets Pvt Ltd.

“We are acquiring a majority stake in Pune-based Kelzai Secrets Pvt Ltd. We are taking over 51 percent stake. However, we will completely take over their sales pan-India,” Nayan Shah, founder and CEO, told businessline. Shah, however, did not disclose the deal size.

Kelzai Secrets Pvt Ltd sells volcanic water and other beverages under the Kelzai brand. “Under the terms of this acquisition, Kelzai Volcanic Water will be exclusively distributed and marketed by Clear Premium Water’s parent company, Energy Beverages Pvt Ltd, leveraging its network and pan-India presence,” stated an official release.

This alliance will reinforce Clear Premium Water’s position as a prominent player in the bottled water industry, the release added. Kelzai Volcanic Water is available in 200 ml, 500 ml, and 1 litre biodegradable PET bottles and in 300 ml, 500 ml, and 750 ml glass bottles (Still & Sparkling), it added.