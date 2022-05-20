CleverTap acquires US-based Leanplum

Bengaluru, May 20 CleverTap, a SaaS-based customer lifecycle management platform has signed a definitive agreement to fully acquire San Francisco-based Leanplum, a multi-channel customer engagement platform.

The company did not disclose the deal value for this acquisition. This acquisition will make CleverTap a global company with development centres and success teams across North America, Europe, Latin America, India, South East Asia and the Middle East.

Combining the product stack of the two organizations, this acquisition is expected to enhance CleverTap’s capabilities and take its total customer base to over 1,200 in more than 100 countries. The deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2022.

To drive user engagement

CleverTap and Leanplum will work with digital brands to drive their users’ engagement, retention, and lifetime value by making user experience hyper-personalized, relevant and contextual at scale in real time, said the company.

Sunil Thomas, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of CleverTap, said that the acquisition will combine platforms and teams to deliver the best behavior analytics, segmentation, and engagement tools that will enable digital brands to build valuable, long-term relationships with their users. “Our combined strength will be a game-changing force for user engagement, retention and monetization, creating tremendous value for our customers. I am very excited to welcome Leanplum to the CleverTap family, ” he added.

Ther acquisition will bring real-time hyper-personalization, A/B testing and increased scalability to its omnichannel engagement, analytics and segmentation product lines. The company said, as a result of this, growth and marketing teams globally will be able to utilize the end-to-end user engagement and retention cloud platform, enabling them to break down user communication silos and increase the overall lifetime value of each user.